CDA Aims to Plant Over 500,000 Trees in Spring 2023

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has set a goal of planting 500,000 saplings this spring, and the plantation effort has already begun in F-9 Park, Islamabad.

During the last two weeks, CDA has planted over 150,000 seedlings throughout the federal capital and nearby regions with the cooperation of residents.

ALSO READ SereneAir to Launch Special Mini Aircraft on Karachi-Islamabad Route

This initiative was launched on the directives of Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal and includes children actively participating in various parks.

CDA is including schoolchildren in order to make the initiative a success, with the commercial sector and civil society also asked to contribute to the success of this endeavor.

The development authority’s Environment Branch planted 250,000 plants last year, and the goal has doubled this year.

Moreover, the seedlings of fruit trees such as peach, apricot, pomegranate, and other similar plants, compatible with the regional climate and environment, are being supplied to citizens for growing in their houses.

ALSO READ This Hospital in Karachi Has Massively Increased Treatment Charges For Patients

Around 5,000 plants were provided for free this week, and CDA aims to distribute another 20,000 seedlings over the following 15 days. The CDA chairman has directed staff to take every step possible to accomplish the aim of planting 500,000 seedlings this spring.