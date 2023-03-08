Dubai Announces Massive Cash Prize for Responsible Cyclists and E-Scooter Riders

Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a cash prize of AED 20,000 for cyclists and e-scooter riders who adhere to traffic rules.
RTA tweeted that the cash prize is part of a 2-day campaign called ‘The Safe Rider.” The authority will select 20 people randomly to award them AED 1,000 each for following traffic regulations.
كجزء من فعاليات أسبوع المرور الخليجي 2023 الذي يُقام بين 6 و 12 مارس، تطلق #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات مبادرة "The Safe Rider" لمدة يومين، حيث ستقوم باختيار 20 سائقاً مثالياً من مستخدمي الدراجات الهوائية والسكوتر الكهربائي بشكلٍ عشوائي في أماكن مختلفة ومنح كل فائز 1000 درهم. pic.twitter.com/Nj8in6z1Lz
— RTA (@rta_dubai) March 8, 2023
The laws include wearing safety gear, staying in the right lane, and adhering to the speed limit. The program is part of Gulf Traffic Week 2023 that will run until 12 March.
Rest Stations For Delivery Riders
Earlier, RTA issued a tender for UAE firms to develop rest stops for delivery riders under a partnership. RTA hopes to improve delivery riders’ satisfaction by offering services like maintenance, refueling, rest areas, and dining.
It’ll construct 3 rest stations for deliverymen at the following locations:
- Sheikh Zayed Road near the Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village.
- Port Saeed, next to Al Muraqabat Street 22.
- Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2, close to Al Manama Street.