Dubai Announces Massive Cash Prize for Responsible Cyclists and E-Scooter Riders

Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a cash prize of AED 20,000 for cyclists and e-scooter riders who adhere to traffic rules.

RTA tweeted that the cash prize is part of a 2-day campaign called ‘The Safe Rider.” The authority will select 20 people randomly to award them AED 1,000 each for following traffic regulations.

The laws include wearing safety gear, staying in the right lane, and adhering to the speed limit. The program is part of Gulf Traffic Week 2023 that will run until 12 March.

Rest Stations For Delivery Riders

Earlier, RTA issued a tender for UAE firms to develop rest stops for delivery riders under a partnership. RTA hopes to improve delivery riders’ satisfaction by offering services like maintenance, refueling, rest areas, and dining.

It’ll construct 3 rest stations for deliverymen at the following locations: