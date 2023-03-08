UAE Launches Easy Loan Service for New Expats

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 8, 2023 | 4:32 pm

Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), in partnership with Nova Credit, has launched a service called ‘Credit Passport.’ It allows new expats to use their home country’s credit history for financial services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

AECB customers can use Credit Passports while applying for credit cards, loans, and phone plans. Currently, it’s available for expats from the United Kingdom (UK), the Philippines, and India. It’ll be expanded to other countries soon.

ALSO READ

CEO of AECB, Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, reiterated his company’s devotion to creating a positive social impact in accordance with UAE’s vision of becoming a borderless economy.

Co-Founder and CEO of Nova Credit, Misha Esipov, stated that they’re a step closer to being a borderless financial system after the launch of the Credit Passport.

ALSO READ

It’s crucial for new expats to be able to use their home country’s credit history. With the Credit Passport, it’ll become easy for them to access the banking services in UAE.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Imran Abbas Prefers Bollywood Over Pakistani Films
Read more in lens

proproperty

Anti-Encroachment Team Attacked in Latifabad’s Bismillah City, Two Officials Injured
Read more in proproperty
close
>