Excise Department Impounded Almost 3400 Cars with Unpaid Taxes

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has seized 3,399 vehicles and collected Rs. 57.5 million in overdue taxes for car owners.

On the orders of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Excise department began a road-checking campaign against tax defaulters and lawbreakers last month. The operation will continue until March 10.

By the eighteenth day of the campaign, the department had checked 46,476 vehicles across the province. Of those vehicles, 3,399 were impounded for various reasons and the documents of 3,913 vehicles were seized.

The Excise teams inspected 13,059 vehicles in the Karachi division, 15,434 vehicles in Hyderabad, 5,142 in Sukkur, 6,038 in Mirpurkhas, 4,329 in Larkana, and 2,467 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Chawla advised owners of vehicles with unpaid taxes to submit them as soon as possible. He warned that illegal vehicles will be impounded without a warning and a zero-tolerance policy will be observed against tax evaders.