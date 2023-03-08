Saudi Arabia Starts Issuing Umrah Permits for Ramadan

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has started issuing Umrah permits for Ramadan. According to the Ministry, people can make bookings through the Nusuk app.

The Eatmarna app, previously used for Umrah bookings, has been scrapped. The Saudi Secretary of Hajj and Umrah also revealed that the number of overseas Umrah pilgrims is expected to surpass 9 million this year.

Muslims around the world have welcomed the permits since they’ve been eagerly waiting to perform Umrah. With the Nusuk app, the process is expected to be more streamlined and efficient.

About Nusuk

Nusuk is a platform, aiming to simplify the process of planning a pilgrimage to Makkah, Madina, and other holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

People can complete many pilgrimage-related activities, from applying for an eVisa to booking flights and hotels. In the future, Nusuk plans to include the scheduling of visits to holy sites, making personalized plans, etc.