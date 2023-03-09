Committee Grills NHA for Prematurely Funding Lodhran-Multan Motorway

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications questioned the National Highway Authority (NHA) for awarding Rs. 1 billion in advance for the Lodhran-Multan section of N-5.

Under Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali’s acting chairmanship, the Committee discussed the NHA’s misprocurement of the Lodhran-Multan section of NHA N-5.

The Committee was unsatisfied with NHA’s response. It asked the representatives to complete the project details quickly and present them at the next meeting.

The Committee questioned the project’s quality and suggested deploying the Motorways Police on the Sehwan-Jamshoro Road immediately.

A 16-Year Land Acquisition Issue

This isn’t the first time this year that NHA was called out for an error or a case of negligence.

In January, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the NHA to compensate the owners of the land from whom it was purchased for the Peshawar road project back in 2006.

SC rejected NHA’s appeal against Peshawar High Court’s decision on land purchase compensation. A three-member bench of the SC presided over by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, issued the ruling.