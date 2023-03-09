Karachi Police Officer Arrested for Kidnapping Civilian

Korangi police arrested the police officer of Sukhan, district Malir, along with his accomplices for allegedly kidnapping a civilian from Darussalam Society.

According to a media report, Shehbaz, the owner of a car showroom, was kidnapped from the area. The Korangi Industrial area police conducted an operation near Korangi Dam and rescued him.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Amir Sadozai stated that during the operation, police apprehended the Sukhan police constable and his three accomplices, in addition to seizing weapons and vehicles from their possession.

The arrested men were identified as Sohail Hassan, a police officer from the Malir, Sukhan police station, and Bilal, a Police Qaumi Razakar (PQR) from the same police station. The third individual is a civilian.

Sajid Sadozai stated that they kidnapped the showroom owner on March 7. They demanded Rs. 2 million in ransom for his release, however, the deal was sealed at Rs. 300,000.

SSP Korangi stated that the suspects changed locations three times to collect the ransom, but the police devised a plan to apprehend them. The report added that the victim’s wife remained with the authorities throughout the operation and praised their efforts in successfully rescuing her husband