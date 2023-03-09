Instagram Swiftly Recovers After Global Outage

On Thursday, Meta Platform’s Instagram confirmed that a global outage had been resolved and that the photo-sharing platform was once again accessible to most users.

Instagram said in a tweet:

Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible.

According to Downdetector, which monitors outages, there were over 53,000 instances of Instagram being inaccessible during the peak of the disruption. The website aggregates status updates from multiple sources, including errors reported by users on its platform.

According to the outage-tracking website, reports of Instagram outages had dropped to under 1,000 in the United States as the platform was being restored. The website also indicated that issues had decreased to less than 100 reports in the UK, India, Japan, and Australia.

The disruption seems to have not affected Pakistan as severely since there were not even 100 reports over the past few hours. The total number of outage reports peaked at a mere 70 at around 7:53 am PKT today.

All of Instagram’s services seem to be up and running at the time of writing. Let us know in the comments if Instagram is still causing problems for you.