Pharma Industry Requests PM to Intervene to Avert ‘Health Catastrophe’

The pharmaceutical industry has cautioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that thousands of critical medicines have become unavailable in the country.

According to a communication of the pharma industry to the premier, the situation is so critical that the patients are forced to buy smuggled or potentially counterfeit medicines at exorbitant prices.

The Industry is hemorrhaging and on the verge of collapse. There has been a 45 percent increase in the cost of raw materials across the board since July 2022, and no corresponding adjustment in pricing has taken place, the industry said.

It said that over one million jobs in the pharma sector are directly at risk and these are all highly skilled Pakistanis dedicated to making life-saving treatments available to patients.

The industry said that the government must act now to avert a public health catastrophe and allow a price adjustment so that it can continue producing quality life-saving medicines.