News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

After New Taxes, Kia Increases SUV Prices by Up to Rs. 590,000

By Waleed Shah | Published Mar 10, 2023 | 5:35 pm

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of all Kia Cars except Picanto and Carnival. The company cited the increase in General Sales Tax (GST) as the reason for the hike.

It is worth noting that the company has only increased the prices of its crossover SUVs. Effective March 8th, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Stonic EX 4,900,000 5,200,000 300,000
Stonic EX+ 5,400,000 5,730,000 330,000
Sportage Alpha 6,650,000 7,050,000 400,000
Sportage FWD 7,350,000 7,790,000 440,000
Sportage AWD 7,900,000 8,370,000 470,000
Sorento FWD 9,000,000 9,540,000 540,000
Sorento AWD 9,800,000 10,390,000 590,000
Sorento V6 9,800,000 10,390,000 590,000
ALSO READ

Since the start of 2023, car prices have risen significantly, causing a decline in demand for new cars. Car sales have also gone down due to a decline in production.

Despite that, Kia has witnessed a slight increase in sales, with Sportage being its best-seller. According to an update from autojournal.pk, Kia sold 346 units of Sportage in January, making it the best-selling vehicle in its lineup.

Although, with the ongoing economic issues and the recent tax rate hike, the sales trend may once again dip.


lens

Maria B Uses Historical Graveyard as Dance Floor for Photoshoot
Read more in lens

proproperty

EDB Urges Ministry to Open LCs for Steel Scrap Imports to Support Local Manufacturing Industry
Read more in proproperty
close
>