After New Taxes, Kia Increases SUV Prices by Up to Rs. 590,000

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of all Kia Cars except Picanto and Carnival. The company cited the increase in General Sales Tax (GST) as the reason for the hike.

It is worth noting that the company has only increased the prices of its crossover SUVs. Effective March 8th, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Stonic EX 4,900,000 5,200,000 300,000 Stonic EX+ 5,400,000 5,730,000 330,000 Sportage Alpha 6,650,000 7,050,000 400,000 Sportage FWD 7,350,000 7,790,000 440,000 Sportage AWD 7,900,000 8,370,000 470,000 Sorento FWD 9,000,000 9,540,000 540,000 Sorento AWD 9,800,000 10,390,000 590,000 Sorento V6 9,800,000 10,390,000 590,000

Since the start of 2023, car prices have risen significantly, causing a decline in demand for new cars. Car sales have also gone down due to a decline in production.

Despite that, Kia has witnessed a slight increase in sales, with Sportage being its best-seller. According to an update from autojournal.pk, Kia sold 346 units of Sportage in January, making it the best-selling vehicle in its lineup.

Although, with the ongoing economic issues and the recent tax rate hike, the sales trend may once again dip.