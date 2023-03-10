Thousands of Pakistan-Made Bikes Are Getting Sold in Afghanistan Every Month

Afghans have seemingly grown fond of the simple, yet purposeful Pakistan-made motorcycles as the country has decided to import them through Chaman border due to rising demand.

According to a report from Dawn, Honda CG125 bikes are unavailable due to price hikes and a shortage of motorcycles nationwide.

Dr. Attaullah Barech, a spokesman for Pakistan Customs, Quetta Collectorate, told the scribe that motorcycles and other goods are exported to Afghanistan daily.

Most Afghan traders import Honda CD70 and CG125 bikes, which are popular in Afghanistan. Barech said that Afghan traders imported 3,000 motorcycles through the Chaman border in the last two and a half months, with Honda CD70s being the most popular.

Pak-Afghan border clearing agent Haji Imran Khan Kakar said that, in the last two months, he has cleared 2,340 Honda CD70s and 590 CG125s for export.

Citing an anonymous trader from Chaman, the report adds that many old and new motorcycles are sent to Afghanistan via irregular routes. It quotes the sources stating:

Despite fencing the border with Afghanistan, people manage to cross the border at both sides. Around 40 to 50 motorcycles are being sent to Afghanistan through informal channels.

The report adds, citing a Quetta dealership, that Balochistan has seen a price hike of up to 50% in recent months. Despite that, the number of bike exports to Afghanistan is rising.