Banks to Start Accepting Hajj Applications From Next Week

The federal government has finally unveiled the dates for the acceptance of applications for Hajj 2023.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, revealed the dates in an official press conference after the approval of the Hajj Policy 2023 by the federal cabinet.

According to the details, the process for submitting Hajj applications will begin on 16 March, Thursday, and it will end on 31 March, Friday. Interested applicants are required to keep the required documents ready beforehand to avoid any inconvenience.

The Minister stated that the global recession has affected both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia alike. Due to the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee, the cost of Hajj under the government scheme has jumped by Rs. 3 lac.