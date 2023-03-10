Countrywide Rainfall Predicted in First 10 Days of Ramadan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has put out an alert that temperatures in Karachi are anticipated to be above average over the next three to four days.

However, the good news is on the way, as the condition is projected to improve from March 12.

The Met department also predicts that rain will begin falling across the country at the start of Ramadan.

Going ahead, PMD forecasts that rain will be possible across the country by the end of March. The met office, however, warned that the second and third Ashra of Ramadan may be relatively hot.

In related news, PakWeather stated that the air quality in Karachi is now unhealthy, according to the biggest real-time network of AQI devices, especially in the south and industrial zones.

This is mostly due to the discharge of PM2.5 and PM10 particles from a number of sources, including factories, construction sites, and smoke-emitting vehicles.