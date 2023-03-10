Flydubai Flight Averts Fatal Disaster Moments After Takeoff in Karachi

A Flydubai flight made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after its engine started buzzing due to a suspected bird strike. The incident occurred right after the flight took off. It has raised serious concerns over safety hazards.

The pilot of the flight reported a buzz in engine number two and requested permission to land the plane back at the airport. While no emergency measures were required during the incident, the subsequent inspection of the runway and aircraft engine raised further questions.

Initial inspections found no evidence of a bird strike, which is a common occurrence in aviation, but a further investigation of the engine blades revealed they were not in operational condition.

This raises serious concerns about the safety of Flydubai’s aircraft and potential risks to passengers. The aviation industry has a rigorous safety protocol in place to ensure passenger safety, and incidents like these are taken very seriously.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the engine malfunction. However, Flydubai has not released any statement regarding the incident.