Famous African Airline to Launch Direct Flights to Pakistan

Ethiopian Airlines, the flag carrier of Ethiopia, has announced plans to launch direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa, starting in May 2023. The airline will operate four flights per week on this route, according to reports.

This new service will make Ethiopian Airlines the only carrier to connect Pakistan with Africa directly, according to the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mesfin Tasew Bekele.

The direct flight will provide passengers with easy access to both countries, and it is expected to boost tourism and trade as well as solidify the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

For many years, Ethiopian Airlines has been offering flight services to Karachi. Between 1966 and 1971, as well as 1993 and 2004, the airline operated the Addis Ababa-Karachi route.

Its decision to resume services on this route is viewed as a sign of strengthening relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.