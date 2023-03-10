Motorways in Pakistan to Get Robotic Systems

In two years, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) will install Intelligent Transport System (ITS) on motorways M1, M2, M3, and M4.

On Thursday, an NHMP official announced that the Motorway Police has signed an agreement with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) through the National Highway Authority (NHA) to implement ITS.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Issues Tickets to Thousands of Unregistered Cars and Bikes

This new system will eliminate motorway delays for commuters, the source said. He said that the Lahore-Sialkot motorway already has a completely humanless system, whereby, the motorists only pay fines and toll taxes when they exit the motorway.

The official said that the ITS system sends challans to offenders after they leave the road. However, Pakistan may not see the implementation of the exact same system as there are many obstacles.

He highlighted an example that one vehicle is often used by multiple family members, making it hard to assign the challan. He added that unregistered vehicles with open letters are also hard to track down under ITS.

ALSO READ Toyota to Launch Its First Locally-Assembled Hybrid Car in Pakistan This Year

He said that an accurate and efficient ITS system requires a strong database. Despite difficulties, the ITS system is a major step in the NHMP’s modernization efforts.

He stated that road users will be able to pay the challan along with the toll tax, but the ITS system would change how challans are issued and enforced on Pakistan’s national highways and motorways in the coming years.