NEPRA Okays Rs 1.71 Per Unit Hike in Power Price for Karachiites

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a Rs 1.71 per unit hike in the power price for consumers of K-Electric (KE) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of January 2023.

According to a notification issued by the power regulator, KE had filed a petition seeking a Rs. 2.69 per unit hike in the power tariff, however, a much lesser raise was approved.

The notification further said that KE will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of January 2023, in the billing month of March 2023.

The increase in tariff will be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers of KE. Moreover, KE has been directed to separately show the FCA in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.