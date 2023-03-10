Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Hold Grand Feast After Ramadan Moon Sighting

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 10, 2023 | 7:05 pm

While the government is observing an austerity scheme to control the economic crisis, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is reportedly set to feast on scrumptious food after sighting the Ramadan crescent.

According to reports, the provincial moon sighting body has reportedly floated a tender, inviting quotations from different reputed caterers to arrange a mouth-watering menu for its meeting that will be held at Auqaf Office Complex, Eidgah, Charsadda Road, Peshawar, on 22 March.

Here are the different menus.

Menu for 100 VIPs Menu for 100 non-VIPs Reception Tea (VIPs+Non VIPs)
Dampukht with rice Naranj rice with beef Black tea
Naranj rice with beef Chicken curry One bite pastry
Mix vegetable Mix vegetable One bite patty
Chicken tikka botti Halwa One bite sandwich
Naan Naan Biscuits
Seekh kabab Cold Drinks
Russian salad
Fresh salad
Halwa
Mineral water
Cold drinks

 

Haroon Hayder

