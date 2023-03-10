Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Hold Grand Feast After Ramadan Moon Sighting

While the government is observing an austerity scheme to control the economic crisis, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is reportedly set to feast on scrumptious food after sighting the Ramadan crescent.
According to reports, the provincial moon sighting body has reportedly floated a tender, inviting quotations from different reputed caterers to arrange a mouth-watering menu for its meeting that will be held at Auqaf Office Complex, Eidgah, Charsadda Road, Peshawar, on 22 March.
Here are the different menus.
|Menu for 100 VIPs
|Menu for 100 non-VIPs
|Reception Tea (VIPs+Non VIPs)
|Dampukht with rice
|Naranj rice with beef
|Black tea
|Naranj rice with beef
|Chicken curry
|One bite pastry
|Mix vegetable
|Mix vegetable
|One bite patty
|Chicken tikka botti
|Halwa
|One bite sandwich
|Naan
|Naan
|Biscuits
|Seekh kabab
|Cold Drinks
|Russian salad
|Fresh salad
|Halwa
|Mineral water
|Cold drinks