Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Hold Grand Feast After Ramadan Moon Sighting

While the government is observing an austerity scheme to control the economic crisis, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is reportedly set to feast on scrumptious food after sighting the Ramadan crescent.

According to reports, the provincial moon sighting body has reportedly floated a tender, inviting quotations from different reputed caterers to arrange a mouth-watering menu for its meeting that will be held at Auqaf Office Complex, Eidgah, Charsadda Road, Peshawar, on 22 March.

ALSO READ Banks to Start Accepting Hajj Applications From Next Week

Here are the different menus.