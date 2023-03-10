Weekly Inflation Soars to 42% Due to Higher Food and Fuel Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended March 9, 2023 recorded an increase of 1.37 percent due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 42.27 percent due to increase in the prices of onions (305.23 percent), cigarettes (165.86 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), diesel (93.82 percent), eggs (78.63 percent), rice irri-6/9 (78.14 percent), petrol (77.89 percent), rice basmati broken (77.27 percent), bananas (74.01 percent), pulse moong (72.54 percent), tea lipton (66.31 percent), pulse mash (56.02 percent), pulse gram (55.97 percent) and bread (55.36 percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (41.79 percent), chillies powdered (7.42 percent) and electricity charges for q1 (6.64 percent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 243.87 points against 240.57 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.86 percent) items increased, 08 (15.69 percent) items decreased and 14 (27.45 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 consumption group increased by 1.62 percent, 1.55 percent, 1.40 percent, 1.29 percent and 1.71 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded a major increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (12.43 percent), potatoes (11.37 percent), onions (9.26 percent), sugar (5.48 percent), bananas (5.31 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (4.27 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (4.06 percent, and vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (4.01 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included chicken (6.73 percent), garlic (2.07 percent), pulse moong (0.83 percent), eggs (0.77 percent), pulse masoor (0.50 percent), LPG (0.26 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.12 percent) and pulse gram (0.05 percent).