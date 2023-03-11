UAE Announces Zakat Al-Fitr, Fidyah, and Kaffarah Ahead of Ramadan and Eid

The UAE Fatwa Council has announced the amount of Zakat Al-Fitr, Fidyah, and Kaffarah for the upcoming Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan will start on Thursday 23 March, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on Friday 21 April.

ALSO READ Kuwait Announces Major Visa Change for Old Expats

The council has set the value of Zakat Al-Fitr at AED 25. This charity is donated before the Eid prayer and is meant to help the poor and needy celebrate the occasion.

Fidyah is donated to the poor by those who are unable to fast due to old age or illness. The Fatwa Council has set the Fidyah amount at AED 15 per non-fasting day. This allows people who can’t fast to fulfill their religious duty and earn blessings during Ramadan.

Kaffarah is a charity given to atone for intentionally breaking fasts or violating the rules of Ramadan. Its value has been set at AED 900 per day, equivalent to the value of food given to 60 poor persons. It is aimed at deterring people from intentionally breaking their fasts during the holy month.

ALSO READ Dubai Declared Cleanest City in the World

How UAE Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr

UAE residents start their morning with the Eid prayer, which is held in mosques and open spaces across the country.

After the prayer, families gather to exchange gifts and enjoy festive meals. Traditional dishes like biryani, kebabs, and sweets like baklava and kunafa are prepared to celebrate the occasion.