Kuwait Announces Major Visa Change for Old Expats

Public Manpower Authority (PAM), an employment regulator in Kuwait, has decided to revise visa rules for expats aged over 60 years old who have completed higher secondary education or lower.

PAM will allow them to transfer their residency to the private sector. The amendments will be effective from Wednesday, allowing foreign residents who work for the government, state-owned departments, dependents of a resident, or investors or partners in commercial or industrial sectors to get private sector residency.

Those with self-sponsored residency can also do the same. Previously, there was a complete ban on residency renewal in Kuwait.

قرار إداري رقم (294) لسنة 2023م

في شأن تعديل بعض أحكام لائحة قواعد وإجراءات منح الإذن بالعمل

الصادرة بموجب القرار الإداري رقم (156) لسنة 2022م#الهيئة_العامة_للقوى_العاملة#manpower_kuwait pic.twitter.com/3KMNMPcIn4 — الهيئة العامة للقوى العاملة (@manpowerkwt) March 8, 2023

What Does Transferring Residence to The Private Sector Mean?

This means that foreign residents who are over 60 years old will be allowed to live in Kuwait by working in the private sector.

Kuwait has been making changes to its visa process and is considering long-term residency visas for foreign residents and investors for up to 15 years.

How to Get Kuwait’s Visa

You can apply for a Kuwait visa at the nearest Kuwaiti Embassy or use the services of an authorized visa agent. You can also apply for a Kuwait eVisa through iVisa, an online visa processing company.