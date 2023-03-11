Dubai Declared Cleanest City in the World

Dubai, one of the most attractive tourist hubs, has been declared the cleanest city in the world in the latest Global Power City Index, released by Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

Vice President, Prime Minister (PM) & Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced this achievement on Twitter. He stated that cleanliness represents culture and faith, and it goes beyond the concern of hygiene.

ALSO READ UAE Officially Announces Ramadan Working Hours

دبي المدينة الأنظف في العالم حسب مؤشر قوة المدن العالمية الذي تصدره منظمة موري ميموريال في اليابان لآخر ٣ أعوام .

النظافة حضارة .. النظافة ثقافة .. النظافة من الإيمان .. دبي المدينة الآمن عالمياً .. والأنظف عالمياً .. والأجمل بإذن الله.. لنحافظ عليها آمنة مستقرة مزدهرة .. pic.twitter.com/2I1VcMfOeg — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 10, 2023

The UAE PM also underlined the significance of safety, stability, and prosperity in maintaining cleanliness and quality of life in Dubai.

The Global Power City Index reviews the global metropolitans based on their power to attract people, capital, and companies from across the world. It terms this power “magnetism.”

ALSO READ Australian Journalist Spotted Wearing PSL Shirt During India vs Australia Series

Flydubai Records Historic Profit in 2022

Flydubai, a Dubai-based airline, recently revealed its annual report for 2022. The airline posted a historic profit of AED 1.2 billion ($327 million), marking a 43% increase compared to 2021.

The airline accredits this accomplishment to a strong business model, focusing on cost efficiency. Its total annual revenue for 2022 amounted to AED 9.1 billion ($2.5 billion), showing a 72% increase from the previous year’s AED 5.3 billion ($1.4 billion).

Flydubai accommodated 10.6 million passengers last year, an 89% jump from 2021. It also added 17 new planes to its fleet last year.