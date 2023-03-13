AJK to Build Cardiac Hospital in Mirpur With UK Charity

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) signed an agreement with Developing World Health Care (DWHC), a UK-based nonprofit organization, to build a cardiac hospital in the southern Mirpur area.

The cutting-edge facility will improve treatment options for the local population while also functioning as a teaching hospital for medical professionals. A hospital specializing in liver transplants will also be developed in the area.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Prime Minister (PM) of AJK, urged foreign Kashmiris to take full advantage of the government’s investment-friendly environment and offered backing for their economic ventures.

Recognizing the significance of philanthropists and charities in assisting economically disadvantaged citizens, AJK PM stressed the need of raising awareness of India’s Illegally Held Occupied Kashmir’s deteriorating political and human rights situation.

ALSO READ RDA Goes After Illegal Housing Societies Advertising on Social Media

He urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including the United Kingdom, to address the Kashmir issue, which has resulted in violations of human rights and death and destruction in the region. To recognize expatriates’ services to the community, a seat in the Legislative Assembly will be designated for them.

The PM highlighted the need for ethical and moral development in the community, stressing that legislation alone cannot address all problems. He also praised previous PM Raja Farooq Haider’s efforts to improve the system.