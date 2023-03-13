RDA Goes After Illegal Housing Societies Advertising on Social Media

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has been ordered to take strict and lawful action against illegal housing schemes by the concerned authorities.

As per a spokesperson from RDA, Director General (DG) RDA, Saif Anwar Jappa, has directed officers to crack down on violators without discrimination.

Operations against these illegal housing schemes will continue as directed by the DG. The RDA has been instructed to closely monitor these schemes and take necessary action against any rule breakers.

In line with the directives from the DG, RDA officials have sent letters to various authorities, including Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), requesting a ban on illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

The spokesperson has warned that no commercial or residential housing project can be launched without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from RDA.

The owners of these illegal projects have been cautioned that any advertisements, marketing, or development of such projects without NOC would be deemed illegal.

The DG has issued a warning to citizens advising them not to invest in illegal housing schemes. They have been urged to check the status of any housing projects on RDA’s official website.

In addition, owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes have been warned of severe consequences and directed to halt the marketing of their unapproved projects until they obtain the necessary NOC.

RDA’s Planning Wing has been instructed to monitor the activities of any unscrupulous individuals and take down site offices and illegal structures, as well as file First Information Reports (FIRs) against any rule violators.

It has been reported that the DG has also ordered RDA law officers to prepare comprehensive case files with solid proof against any illegal housing projects so that they can be punished accordingly by the law. Assistant directors have been directed to prepare daily progress reports on these matters.

The DG has also instructed the MP&TE Directorate to take swift action against any illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, construction, and encroachments without any discrimination.