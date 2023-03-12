‘67% of Youngsters Want to Leave Pakistan’

The percentage of Pakistani youngsters who want to leave Pakistan has surged to 67 percent, according to Dr Faheem Jehangir Khan, Senior Research Economist at Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

According to a report in Dawn, while speaking at the two-day EconFest festival, Khan also highlighted that 31 percent of educated youth in Pakistan were without jobs.

The economist stressed the need to discuss issues of youngsters to find solutions. He said that there are more than 200 universities in the country which were giving degrees to thousands of students but a degree is not a guarantee of employment.

Khan said that there was a responsibility on teachers but the students would also have to turn towards entrepreneurship.

It is pertinent to mention here that a previous PIDE survey found that the desire to leave Pakistan was most prominent in young people, aged 15 to 24, especially young men, of whom at least 62 percent indicated that they wish to leave the country.

The survey put economic reasons as the most prevalent for leaving the country. The next two significant motivations were the pursuit of equal opportunity and more respect.

The EconFest has organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) for debates and discussions on the economy of the country and related sectors.