Indian Flight Returns to Delhi After Emergency Landing in Karachi

After being redirected to Karachi airport owing to a medical emergency, IndiGo aircraft 6E1736 from Delhi to Doha returned to Delhi rather than its original destination.

The incident occurred when the plane was in Pakistan’s airspace, and one of the passengers, a 60-year-old Nigerian, faced a medical emergency.

The pilot reported the medical emergency and was granted permission to land on humanitarian grounds at Karachi Airport. An ambulance and a doctor were dispatched to Jinnah International Airport as soon as the plane touched down, but the passenger, reportedly named Abdullah, died before the plane landed.

A death certificate was provided after civil aviation and federal health ministry experts examined the passenger. IndiGo’s Airbus A320-271N aircraft stayed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for about four hours.

The plane took off for Delhi at 4:04 a.m. instead of continuing on to Doha, its scheduled destination. Around 6:00 a.m. local time, the plane landed back at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

As per reports, the plane had to return to Delhi to deliver Abdullah’s remains to his family.