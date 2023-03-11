Several Roads in Abu Dhabi to be Closed on Weekend

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of Abu Dhabi has issued warnings of partial road closures over the weekend and urged motorists to drive carefully.

The closures include two right lanes on Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street, between Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street and Khalifa Al Mubarak Street. They will be closed from 11:30 PM on Saturday (11 March) to 5 AM on Monday (13 March).

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Announces School Holiday Ahead of Major Racing Event

The ramp on Wahat Al Karama Street at its intersection with Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street will also be partially closed from midnight on Saturday (11 March) to 5 AM on Monday (13 March).

Meanwhile, a ramp on Al Reef Bridge heading from the Al Falah area towards Dubai will be closed to traffic from midnight on Saturday (11 March) to 5 AM on Monday, (13 March).

In Al Ain, Mohamed Bin Khalifa Street has been closed from (10 March) until Thursday (20 April) with traffic diverted to the opposite side.

ALSO READ Dubai Declared Cleanest City in the World

Additionally, a section of Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street at the intersection with Saeed Bin Tahnoun the First Street will also be closed from Sunday (12 March) until Thursday (6 April).

To avoid any inconvenience, the ITC has advised drivers to plan their journeys in advance, follow road safety instructions, and drive carefully.