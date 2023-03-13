New Mega Project to Reduce Travel Time by 80% in Dubai

In a major development for commuters in Dubai, travel time between Deira and Bur Dubai will decrease by 80% by 2030.
The Al-Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, once completed, will drastically reduce the travel time between the two areas from 104 to 16 minutes.
RTA has awarded a contract for AED 800 million for Phase 4 of this corridor. The project will also help over a million residents by saving AED 45 billion over the next two decades.
Director-General And Chairman of RTA, Mattar Al Tayer, stated that the project is among the biggest ones and is being built at a cost of approximately AED 5.3 billion.
According to the DG, 15 intersections will be developed, covering 13 km, and since it is a mega-project, it will be constructed in five phases. After completion, it will benefit not only Deira and Bur Dubai but also Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City, and Port Rashid.
Phase 4 of The Project
Phase 4 involves the construction of three bridges, covering 3.1 km with a capacity of 19,400 vehicles per hour. The first bridge is a 1.33 km long three-lane road connecting Sheikh Rashid Road and Falcon Intersection with a capacity of 10,800 vehicles per hour in both directions.
The second bridge is a 780-meter-long three-lane road serving inbound traffic from Falcon Interchange heading to Al Wasl Road with a capacity of 5,400 vehicles per hour.
The third bridge is a 985-meter-long two-lane road accommodating inbound traffic from Jumeirah Street heading to Al Mina Road towards Falcon Interchange with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.