UAE Changes Application for 5-Year Tourist Visa

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) in UAE has revised the application process for tourist visas for family groups.

Families can now apply for multiple-entry tourist visas as a group instead of submitting separate applications per person. Families have lauded this step because it simplifies the lengthy process and saves time.

Following is the list of documents required to apply for the visa:

A colored photo.

A copy of the passport.

Medical insurance.

A valid ticket to leave the UAE.

Bank statement for the previous six months with a bank balance of AED 4,700 ($4,000) or equivalent in other currencies.

Proof of residence, which can be a hotel or a house.

The fee for this visa is AED 750 ($204) along with a security deposit of AED 3,025 ($823). Interested families can apply for visas on the ICP website because there is not any quota for agents for this visa type.

UAE Increases Transit Visa Fee

UAE has recently hiked the price of the 96-hour transit visa. Previously valued at $40.55 (AED 148.93), the visa now costs $59.57 (AED 218.78). However, a 48-hour transit visa remains free of charge.

According to VFS Global, a visa outsourcing company, applicants are being informed of this update. It has issued a statement, saying

Kindly note immediately effective 96 hours visa fee has been changed/increased by UAE immigration.

The express 96-hour transit visa is also not exempt from the price increase. It now costs $83.65 (AED 307.22). People from certain countries must pay a refundable security deposit, costing $272.5 (AED 1,000.80). It will be refunded after exiting the Emirates.