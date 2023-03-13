UAE Officially Announces Ramadan Timing for Private Sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) in UAE has officially notified Ramadan working hours for the private sector.

According to the Ministry, work time will be reduced by two hours. Instead of eight hours per day or 48 hours per week, the private sector employees will be working six hours per day or 36 hours per week during Ramadan.

The Ministry also remarked in its notification that firms can adopt flexible or remote work within the working hour limit in the holy month. Extra working hours will be counted as paid overtime.

Ramadan is expected to start on Thursday 23 March. It will be 29 days long, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on Friday 21 April.

The Ramadan crescent has been predicted to be unobservable in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India. Resultantly, these nations will commence the holy month on Friday 24 March.

Ramadan Timings for Schools and Government Offices in UAE

Earlier, UAE also announced Ramadan working hours for all government ministries, federal departments, and state-owned companies.

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) issued a notification, stating that employees of the above-mentioned entities will be working from 9 AM to 2:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and from 9 AM to 12 PM on Friday.