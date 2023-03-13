PIC Introduces Revolutionary Treatment for Coronary Artery Disease

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC-MTI) has become the first national health facility in Pakistan to implement the new Rotapro system, marking a significant milestone in the country’s health sector.

As per PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum, it is a single-operator smart gadget aimed at eliminating calcification from coronary arteries.

Using the Rotapro system, a team of skilled PIC cardiologists successfully completed the treatment procedure on a 60-year-old patient during a recent operation.

Dr. Abidullah, the chairman of the cardiology department, praised the innovation for its great efficacy and minimal risk of adverse effects. As per Dr. Abidullah, rotational atherectomy is a game-changing method for treating calcified coronary lesions.

Furthermore, Rotapro technology is an important tool for sophisticated PCI procedures that allow plaque reduction and vascular preparation for stenting. This therapy primarily serves to alleviate the hardening of the heart arteries, which can cause chest discomfort and potentially fatal heart attacks. It is worth noting that PIC-MTI accomplished this amazing achievement in partnership with Boston Scientific Company.