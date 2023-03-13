PIA to Launch More Flights to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is expanding its operations to another Saudi Arabian city, Al-Qassim. The inaugural flight will take off from Islamabad on 28 March.

The national airline will operate two weekly flights, using A320 aircraft, from Lahore and Islamabad to Al-Qassim every Monday and Thursday.

The move will meet the rising demand for Saudi Arabia, particularly during this year’s Umrah and Hajj seasons.

Ethiopian Airlines to Launch Direct Flights to Pakistan

Ethiopian Airlines, the flag carrier of the African country, will launch direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa, starting in May 2023. The airline will reportedly operate four flights per week on this route.

This new service will make Ethiopian Airlines the only carrier to connect Pakistan with Africa directly, according to the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mesfin Tasew Bekele.

The direct flights will provide passengers easy access to the countries, and are expected to boost tourism and trade as well as solidify the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Ethiopian Airlines operated the Addis Ababa-Karachi route in two separate periods, between 1966-1971 and 1993-2004, demonstrating a long history of its operations in Pakistan.