CDA to Host ‘Islamabad Literary Festival 2023’ in Partnership with Graana.com to Promote Reading & Literary Conservation

Graana.com, in partnership with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), is organizing the ‘Islamabad Literary Festival 2023’ with the aim of promoting reading and literary conservation to celebrate the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Literature is like a time capsule that plays a crucial role in shaping the cultural heritage of a nation, and Pakistan is no exception. It is a means of expression that allows us to understand the past, reflect on the present, and envision the future.

In his poem “Khizr-e-Rah” (The Guide of the Path), Allama Iqbal highlights the importance of literature and celebrates the richness and diversity of Islamic culture, in a quest for spiritual guidance and self-realization.

In a similar vein, in today’s world, literary festivals provide an avenue to discuss societal concerns and highlight important issues. They provide a platform for writers and readers to engage in discussions about various themes, fostering a greater understanding of the human condition and promoting self-discovery.

The ‘Islamabad Literary Festival 2023’ is therefore an important initiative that not only celebrates literature but also provides a platform for promoting critical thinking and social change.

It is a reminder that literature is not just a source of entertainment but also a means of preserving our cultural heritage, promoting social change, and inspiring future generations.

The following are the details of the Islamabad Literary Festival 2023:

Dates: 17th, 18th and 19th March 2023

Venue: F-9 Park, Islamabad Gandhara Citizen Center

