Dubai Number Plates Worth Millions Available for Auction

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will auction 90 number plates, including those with two and three-digit numbers. The auction ceremony will be held on Saturday 18 March.

The number plates AA 20, AA 15, and R 76 are at the top of the 90 most exclusive license plates of two, three, four, and five digits at the 112th Open Auction, according to RTA.

The super number plates (AA 20), (AA 15), and (R 76) top a pack of 90 fabulous vehicle licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 112th Open Auction of #RTA.https://t.co/rvTY2yVLaM pic.twitter.com/sGWz21QesZ — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 13, 2023

The most exclusive is a two-digit number plate, such as AA 20 with a face value of AED 1,800,000 (approx. $490,000), AA 15 with a face value of AED 1,700,000 (approx. $463,000), and R 60 with a face value of AED 800,000 (approx. $219,000).

They are followed by three-digit license plates with a starting face value of AED 240,000 ($65,345) and others starting at AED 10,000 (2,722).

Registration for the auction began on 13 March and the bidding will start at 4:30 PM on 18 March at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai.

People can register at the RTA website or Customer Happiness Centers at Umm Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha. A security deposit of AED 25,000 (approx. $6,800) and an entrance fee of AED 120 ($32) must be submitted. The security deposit will be returned to the bidders if they fail to win any number.

Winners must pay the full amount of the number plate within 10 working days or else the deposit will not be returned and they will be declared defaulters. A 5% value-added tax (VAT) will also apply to the number plates.

Last year, RTA’s number plate auction generated over AED 37.32 million ($10.16 million).