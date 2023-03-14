Emirates to Launch Dozens of New Flight Routes to Europe and Other Destinations

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 14, 2023 | 4:08 pm

One of the leading airlines in the world, Emirates, has increased its flights by 31% and plans to add more after 26 March. The move is part of the airline’s goal to expand its operations worldwide.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Emirates, Adnan Kazim, stated that the airline is growing its network and offering more flights to meet the increasing travel demand.

ALSO READ

At the beginning of the year, the airline did not introduce more flights because of Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) renovation that was due to be completed in June.

Emirates will launch flights to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and East Asia in the coming months. The routes are as follows:

Europe

Destination Changes Starting Date
Amsterdam (Netherlands) Increase from 14 to 19 weekly flights. 2 April
Athens (Greece) Addition of daily seasonal service. 1 June to 30 September
Bologna (Italy) Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service. 1 May
Budapest (Hungary) Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service. 1 June
London (UK) Second daily service to London Stansted, with total 11 daily flights. 1 May
Venice (Italy) Increase from 5 to 6 weekly followed by expansion to daily service. 26 March (6 weekly flights), 1 June (daily service)

Africa

Destination Changes Starting Date
Cairo (Egypt) Increase from 25 to 28 weekly flights. 29 October
Dar-es-Salam (Tanzania) Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service. 1 May
Entebbe (Uganda) Increase from 6 weekly flights to daily service. 1 July
ALSO READ

Australia and New Zealand

Destination Changes Starting Date
Brisbane (Australia) Additional daily service, taking the total to 14 weekly flights. 1 June
Melbourne (Australia) Third daily service via Singapore. 26 March
Sydney (Australia) Third daily non-stop service. 1 May
Christchurch (New Zealand) Resumption of daily service. 26 March

East Asia

Destination Changes Starting Date
Bangkok (Thailand) Addition of a fifth daily service. 1 August
Beijing (China) Resumption of non-stop daily service, upgradation to an A380, and launch of second daily service. 15 March (Resumption), 1 May (Upgrade), 1 September (Second daily service)
Hong Kong Addition of non-stop flight, increasing to 14 weekly flights. 29 March
Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) Addition of a third daily service. 1 June
Tokyo (Japan) Resumption of daily flights. 2 April

 

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Sanam Saeed Redefines Elegance in Traditional Jora [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

‘BRT Peshawar Aims to Provide Affordable Transport’
Read more in proproperty
close
>