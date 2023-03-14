Emirates to Launch Dozens of New Flight Routes to Europe and Other Destinations

One of the leading airlines in the world, Emirates, has increased its flights by 31% and plans to add more after 26 March. The move is part of the airline’s goal to expand its operations worldwide.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Emirates, Adnan Kazim, stated that the airline is growing its network and offering more flights to meet the increasing travel demand.

At the beginning of the year, the airline did not introduce more flights because of Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) renovation that was due to be completed in June.

Emirates will launch flights to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and East Asia in the coming months. The routes are as follows:

Europe

Destination Changes Starting Date Amsterdam (Netherlands) Increase from 14 to 19 weekly flights. 2 April Athens (Greece) Addition of daily seasonal service. 1 June to 30 September Bologna (Italy) Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service. 1 May Budapest (Hungary) Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service. 1 June London (UK) Second daily service to London Stansted, with total 11 daily flights. 1 May Venice (Italy) Increase from 5 to 6 weekly followed by expansion to daily service. 26 March (6 weekly flights), 1 June (daily service)

Africa

Destination Changes Starting Date Cairo (Egypt) Increase from 25 to 28 weekly flights. 29 October Dar-es-Salam (Tanzania) Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service. 1 May Entebbe (Uganda) Increase from 6 weekly flights to daily service. 1 July

Australia and New Zealand

Destination Changes Starting Date Brisbane (Australia) Additional daily service, taking the total to 14 weekly flights. 1 June Melbourne (Australia) Third daily service via Singapore. 26 March Sydney (Australia) Third daily non-stop service. 1 May Christchurch (New Zealand) Resumption of daily service. 26 March

East Asia