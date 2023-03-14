Emirates to Launch Dozens of New Flight Routes to Europe and Other Destinations

One of the leading airlines in the world, Emirates, has increased its flights by 31% and plans to add more after 26 March. The move is part of the airline’s goal to expand its operations worldwide.
Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Emirates, Adnan Kazim, stated that the airline is growing its network and offering more flights to meet the increasing travel demand.
At the beginning of the year, the airline did not introduce more flights because of Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) renovation that was due to be completed in June.
Emirates will launch flights to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and East Asia in the coming months. The routes are as follows:
Europe
|Destination
|Changes
|Starting Date
|Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|Increase from 14 to 19 weekly flights.
|2 April
|Athens (Greece)
|Addition of daily seasonal service.
|1 June to 30 September
|Bologna (Italy)
|Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service.
|1 May
|Budapest (Hungary)
|Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service.
|1 June
|London (UK)
|Second daily service to London Stansted, with total 11 daily flights.
|1 May
|Venice (Italy)
|Increase from 5 to 6 weekly followed by expansion to daily service.
|26 March (6 weekly flights), 1 June (daily service)
Africa
|Destination
|Changes
|Starting Date
|Cairo (Egypt)
|Increase from 25 to 28 weekly flights.
|29 October
|Dar-es-Salam (Tanzania)
|Increase from 5 weekly flights to daily service.
|1 May
|Entebbe (Uganda)
|Increase from 6 weekly flights to daily service.
|1 July
Australia and New Zealand
|Destination
|Changes
|Starting Date
|Brisbane (Australia)
|Additional daily service, taking the total to 14 weekly flights.
|1 June
|Melbourne (Australia)
|Third daily service via Singapore.
|26 March
|Sydney (Australia)
|Third daily non-stop service.
|1 May
|Christchurch (New Zealand)
|Resumption of daily service.
|26 March
East Asia
|Destination
|Changes
|Starting Date
|Bangkok (Thailand)
|Addition of a fifth daily service.
|1 August
|Beijing (China)
|Resumption of non-stop daily service, upgradation to an A380, and launch of second daily service.
|15 March (Resumption), 1 May (Upgrade), 1 September (Second daily service)
|Hong Kong
|Addition of non-stop flight, increasing to 14 weekly flights.
|29 March
|Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
|Addition of a third daily service.
|1 June
|Tokyo (Japan)
|Resumption of daily flights.
|2 April