Google Pixel 8 to Feature Tensor 3 Chip With Better Power Saving

Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 8’s rumors are going hand in hand these days. But while the former is expected to debut in May, the latter is not coming until at least September/October.

But that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of rumors on the table. The next generation of Google phones, the Pixel 8 series, is expected to feature the next-gen proprietary Tensor 3 SoC. Tensor 3 will be based on Samsung’s new and improved 4nm process with improvements in yield rates and energy efficiency.

Samsung’s 4nm and 5nm processes are more commonly utilized compared to the most advanced node available, 3nm, accounting for 22% of chips produced during the third quarter of last year. This is in contrast to 6nm and 7nm process nodes, which only accounted for 16% of chips manufactured.

The only devices anticipated to incorporate 3nm silicon in the current year are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.

The Google Pixel 8 is expected to utilize the third-generation 4nm process node while the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 7a are projected to use the Tensor 2, which is based on Samsung’s second-generation 4nm node.

Starting next year, both TSMC and Samsung have plans to manufacture 4nm chips in the US. TSMC’s facility located in Phoenix, Arizona, and Samsung Foundry’s plant in Taylor, Texas, will introduce a 4nm production line soon.

TSMC’s objective is to supply customers with 2nm chips by 2026, while Samsung aims to initiate 2nm production in 2025 and follow up with 1.4nm production by 2027. Intel has also disclosed its intentions to catch up with TSMC and Samsung Foundry by 2024 and regain process superiority the following year.