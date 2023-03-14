Google Pixel 7a Design Confirmed Via Live Images

Google Pixel 7a is going to launch soon, as shown by the abundance of related leaks lately.

As the name says, it is going to be the affordable version of the highly popular Google Pixel 7 with a few sacrifices in specs, and now we know what it’s going to look like.

According to newly surfaced live images, the Pixel 7a bears a striking resemblance to the regular Pixel 7, featuring a punch-hole display, a slightly curved glass back, and a camera visor. Notably, the phone’s bezels are quite significant and seem thicker than the Pixel 7.

The phone bears the model number GHL1X and is confirmed to feature 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM manufactured by Samsung and a 128 GB storage module, likely UFS 3.1, from SK Hynix/Micron. The images also reveal a USB-C port located at the bottom of the device and a single SIM slot.

In terms of other specifications, the device boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as Google’s proprietary Tensor G2 chipset. There will be a 64MP main camera using the IMX787 sensor and a 12MP ultrawide module.

Notably, the Pixel 7a is expected to introduce 5W wireless charging, a first for the Pixel a-series. It is expected to launch during Google’s next I/O 2023 event in May.