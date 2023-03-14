Motorcycle and Rickshaw Owners to Get Subsidized Petrol Under New Scheme

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, took a significant step towards alleviating the burden on the lower and middle-income groups by announcing that the federal government will offer subsidized petrol to motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers.

In a high-level meeting focused on measures to mitigate the impact of inflation on these income classes, PM Shehbaz emphasized the government’s commitment to easing the difficulties faced by these groups.

During the meeting, a relief program for motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers was proposed and approved. Besides, different relief proposals were also discussed during the meeting.

The PM decided to implement the program and directed relevant officers to finalize and submit it, as the government is determined to protect low and middle-income groups against inflation by taking all possible steps.

Besides, PM Shehbaz also approved a package for the supply of free flour for the poor during Ramadan. The premier stated that free flour will be distributed to 10.58 million households across Punjab from 25 Sha’ban to 25 Ramadan.

To ensure the effective distribution of flour, the Prime Minister directed that 8,500 utility stores should be utilized, and an additional 20,000 distribution points should be established for public convenience.