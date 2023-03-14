PBS Wants NADRA to Provide Census Data Access to Provinces

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), a federal agency responsible for statistical research, has asked the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to provide access to census monitoring dashboards to provincial governments to alleviate doubts.

ALSO READ Govt Decides to Address Sindh’s Concerns Over First Digital Census

This was revealed through a letter addressed to the Chairman of NADRA, Tariq Malik, by the Chief Statistician at PBS. The letter reads:

It has been decided that the statistics, as required by the provnincial governments, especially Sindh, may be included in the Monitoring Dashboard which has already been deployed for Chief Secreteries.

The PBS further adds in its letter that the “Census field operations are the responsibility of provinces and the onus for providing the required information to them now lies with NADRA.”

ALSO READ PTA and NADRA Sign MoU for Enhancing Future Projects

Since it is a time-sensitive matter, PBS has requested NADRA to direct all its teams to assure provision by 15th March to all relevant Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners at all census district levels for a broader involvement.

The Bureau also urged that transparency and credibility of this national activity are extremely important.