Abu Dhabi Launches Flying Bikes for Emergencies

A revolutionary new hoverbike, XTURISMO, has been unveiled by an engineering firm, Bayanat, at Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi. The hoverbike is made of high-strength carbon fiber and is capable of reaching challenging locations and navigating rough terrains with ease.

According to Bayanat, the hoverbike will be useful in search and rescue operations, as well as disaster investigations. In addition, it will also provide geospatial mapping,

ALSO READ 9-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Wins Gold in International Open Karate Kensho Championship

Bayanat, in an Instagram post, announced that the hoverbike was developed in collaboration with AERWINS Technologies. The engineering firm also stated its commitment to bringing innovative technology to the region, which will have a positive impact on the economy.

The hoverbike’s geospatial mapping capabilities will be an essential tool in various industries, including agriculture and surveying.

Dubai to Launch Flying Taxis in 2026

Last month, the Vice President of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the design for new air taxi stations in Dubai during World Government Summit.

He announced that air taxis will begin operating in Dubai in three years, making it the world’s first city to have a fully built network of vertiports. A vertiport is an infrastructure used for hosting electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, such as air taxis.

The air taxis will be flying at a speed of up to 300 km/h and have a range of 241 km. Each taxi will accommodate a pilot and four passengers.