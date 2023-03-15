Govt Increases Price of Petrol by Rs. 5, Diesel up by Rs. 13

The federal government late on Wednesday announced another increase in the prices of petroleum products. The new prices will be effective from March 16.

According to a press release issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been jacked up by Rs. 5 to Rs. 272 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs. 13 to Rs. 293 per liter.

The Finance Division statement said that in the last fortnight, Platts Singapore prices registered an increase. This along with a depreciation of Pak Rupee has resulted in an increase in the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan.

The increase in the price of kerosene oil has been kept at Rs. 2.56 by reducing government dues on it. Similarly, the price of light diesel oil has been kept constant by adjusting government dues, the statement added.

The new price of kerosene will be Rs. 190. 29 per liter while the price of light diesel oil will remain at Rs. 184.68 per liter.