Karachi Green Line BRT Accused of Corruption

Financial irregularities have been revealed in the Karachi Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament chaired by Chairman Noor Alam Khan saw the Committee on Disclosure of Financial Irregularities order an investigation into the Karachi Green Line BRT project.

While the exact details are unknown, a media report claims that the Karachi Green Line BRT project has warranted investigation due to alleged corruption. This is a developing story as we await more details.

Recently, the service befell a controversy after a bus got into a serious accident. According to reports, several passengers sustained minor injuries after a Green Line bus lost control and struck a railing near Nagan Chowrangi.

After the bus collided with the side railing, panic ensued among the passengers who shattered the window in order to escape. Due to an accident, the front of the bus sustained major damage

Following the incident, authorities temporarily suspended bus service on the affected section of the track.