Changan Alsvin Now Costs Up to Rs. 5 Million After GST Hike

By Waleed Shah | Published Mar 15, 2023 | 4:24 pm

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has increased car prices by up to Rs. 520,000. Like its competitors, the company has blamed the GST hike for the increase.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 3,929,000 4,149,000 220,000
Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 4,239,000 4,699,000 460,000
Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 4,599,000 4,999,000 400,000
Oshan X7 Comfort 8,069,000 8,549,000 480,000
Oshan X7 FutureSense 8,679,000 9,199,000 520,000
Karvaan Plus 2,929,000 2,999,000 70,000

Nevertheless, Changan’s products are among the most cost-effective in their category.

In January, Changan celebrated the sale of more than 40,000 units in the previous two years. The company claimed that it had surpassed several major automakers to become the largest automaker by sales volume.

According to details, MCML’s sales are mostly driven by the success of the Karvaan minivan and Alsvin sedan. While Changan’s progress is promising, the recent production and sales decline in the industry may take a toll on its growth as well.


