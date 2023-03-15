Changan Alsvin Now Costs Up to Rs. 5 Million After GST Hike

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has increased car prices by up to Rs. 520,000. Like its competitors, the company has blamed the GST hike for the increase.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 3,929,000 4,149,000 220,000 Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 4,239,000 4,699,000 460,000 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 4,599,000 4,999,000 400,000 Oshan X7 Comfort 8,069,000 8,549,000 480,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense 8,679,000 9,199,000 520,000 Karvaan Plus 2,929,000 2,999,000 70,000

Nevertheless, Changan’s products are among the most cost-effective in their category.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Police Launches Operation Against Underaged Drivers

In January, Changan celebrated the sale of more than 40,000 units in the previous two years. The company claimed that it had surpassed several major automakers to become the largest automaker by sales volume.

According to details, MCML’s sales are mostly driven by the success of the Karvaan minivan and Alsvin sedan. While Changan’s progress is promising, the recent production and sales decline in the industry may take a toll on its growth as well.