Pakistan, US to Advance Transition to Renewable Energy

Pakistan and the United States have affirmed a mutual commitment to advance the transition to renewable energy and promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous energy future for both nations.

The United States and Pakistan concluded the Energy Security Dialogue Wednesday, chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan and US Department of State Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, according to a handout issued by the US Embassy.

Officials and experts engaged on energy issues and areas for cooperation, including Pakistan’s renewable energy transition, electric vehicles, and increasing the participation of women in the energy sector, the handout said.

Both governments resolved to continue deepening bilateral partnership through the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework. The framework will help the United States and Pakistan jointly face climate, environmental, and economic needs, especially through partnership on renewable, sustainable, and clean energy.

Both countries acknowledged their long history seeking to advance energy cooperation and sustainable economic growth. For over 50 years, the United States has invested in Pakistan’s power generation, including in clean energy through hydropower, which continues to benefit millions of Pakistanis today, the handout said further.

Through the Energy Security Dialogue, the two governments made new commitments to advance energy cooperation. The US also announced new programs in Pakistan, including a $500,000 project to restore electricity infrastructure in flood-affected areas in Sindh, a grant to further research and development of electric vehicles at the Lahore University for Management Science, and support for a second cohort of the US-Pakistan Women’s Council’s Future of Women in Energy Scholars Program launched with Texas A&M University to support women’s leadership in renewable energy.

ALSO READ Pakistan, Canada Discuss Ways to Enhance Cooperation in Trade and Investment

The two governments committed to work together in the coming year to help Pakistan reach its goal of 60 percent renewables by 2030. The delegations look forward to the United States-hosted US-Pakistan Energy Security Dialogue in 2024.