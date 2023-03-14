Pakistan, Canada Discuss Ways to Enhance Cooperation in Trade and Investment

Leslie Scanlon, High Commissioner of Canada, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various avenues and cooperation in a number of fields including trade, investment, and climate resilience.

Scanlon called on the minister at the Finance Division. Dar welcomed the Canadian envoy and shared that there are friendly relations between the two countries. He commended the support of the Canadian Government for flood affectees.

The two sides discussed the overall global economic situation as well as the economic policies and programs of the government in Pakistan.

The minister briefed the envoy about the economic outlook of the country and the challenges being faced by the country, coupled with huge losses due to the devastating floods last year. He further shared that the government with its pragmatic policy decisions has not only arrested the economic decline but is also steering the economy toward stability and growth.

He also shared that the government has taken difficult decisions in key sectors, including the energy sector in order to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increase revenue generation.

The Canadian envoy also shared sentiments of deep-rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and Canada and said that both countries enjoy excellent relations and these need to be further promoted especially on trade, investment, and climate resilience. She informed about the newly developed strategy for the region through which Pakistan will be able to access climate resilience and re-building. She supported the policies and programs of the government for socio-economic development and economic growth.

The minister appreciated the Canadian investments in Pakistan and extended full support and cooperation of the government to enhance the economic relations between both countries.