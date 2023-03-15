US Ambassador Expects Pak-IMF Deal in ‘A Couple of Days’

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package with Pakistan may be finalized in the next few days.

In conversation with the media, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said he expected that matters between Pakistan and the global lender would be settled in a few days.

He said Washington fully supported Pakistan’s efforts to restart the $6.5 billion IMF bailout program. He emphasized that the US wished for an agreement between Pakistan and the IMF and that his government was willing to work with Pakistan to resolve the issue.

The ambassador said that diplomatic relations between the two countries had made significant progress. Since late last year, the IMF and Pakistan have been negotiating a stalled bailout package, with Pakistan seeking a $1.1 billion tranche to address its spiraling balance of payments issue, which would also pave the way for well-off creditors to assist Pakistan in overcoming ongoing financial difficulties and challenges.

Pakistan and the IMF are negotiating a mutually beneficial package to assist Pakistan in overcoming its current economic difficulties. Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that Pakistan would sign a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the lender in a couple of days.

The US envoy’s comments come days after the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price urged Pakistan to continue working with the IMF. “Ultimately it’s going to have to be decisions on the part of our Pakistani counterparts to unlock this IMF funding,” he stated.

Price added that the US encourages Pakistan to continue working with the IMF, especially on reforms that will improve Pakistan’s business environment.