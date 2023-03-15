Parliamentary Committee Wants to Relax CSS Exams Rules Due to High Failure Rate

A Senate panel is pushing for an overhaul of the education system in underdeveloped areas to help residents compete in the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams, which are required to qualify for civil service positions.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Senate Standing Committee on the Cabinet Secretariat was briefed on the upcoming Special CSS exams for 2023 and discussed the need to revamp education in less developed areas for deserving candidates.

Committee Chairman, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, expressed concerns about the high failure rate of the competitive examinations, particularly among rural applicants.

According to the establishment division, there are currently 52 unfilled vacancies for non-Muslim candidates in Punjab. To increase the chances of success, it was suggested that the concession of age relaxation by 32 years and an additional chance in this year’s special CSS exams could make a significant difference.

The committee’s call for action highlights the urgency of addressing the disparities in the education system to provide equal opportunities for all candidates in the civil service.

During the briefing, it was revealed that candidates from the minority quota in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, women and minorities from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and all candidates from Sindh, Balochistan, and the erstwhile federally administered tribal areas (FATA) were eligible to apply for the special CSS exams.

The special CSS exams allows for two phases of the application. The first phase took place from December 18, 2022, to January 4, 2023, while the second phase ran from February 26 to March 14 of this year. As of March 8, a total of 44,238 applications had been received.

Coaching will be provided for compulsory subjects, and interviews will be conducted from June to August with candidates who pass a preliminary test featuring multiple-choice questions. Four candidates will be selected against each existing vacancy under their respective quotas. However, the matter was deferred for further discussion regarding practical implementation and monitoring.