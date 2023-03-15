Dozens of Sindh Govt Officers Steal 40,000 Tons of Wheat From Warehouses

67 officers from the Sindh Food Department have been suspended and issued show-cause notices for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of 40,392 tons of wheat worth billions of rupees.

The wheat was stolen from government warehouses located in 10 districts, with the connivance of the staff.

According to details, the stolen wheat was taken from warehouses in Dadu, Larkana, Nawabshah, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas.

In response, the food department has directed food supervisors and food inspectors to explain why they should not be dismissed from their positions.

In total, 49 food supervisors and 18 food inspectors were among the suspended officers accused of being involved in the embezzlement.

The food department has taken this step to demonstrate its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.