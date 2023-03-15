Realme C33 2023 Arrives For Only $121

Realme’s C series features the company’s most affordable line of smartphones and the latest addition to it is called the C33 2023. It is essentially the same phone as the Realme C33 from 2022, but with a new memory option.

Thankfully, the price tag is as attractive as ever at only $121.

You get the same 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC onboard meant for budget devices and it is paired with 4 GB RAM alongside 128 GB storage. This year you get to choose 64 GB storage as well and the microSD card slot is still there.

ALSO READ The First Android Phone With iPhone’s Dynamic Island is Here

The main camera is 50MP alongside a depth sensor while the selfie unit is a 5MP snapper. The main camera can do 1080p videos but the front camera is limited to 720p clips. Battery capacity also remains unchanged at 5,000 mAh with 10W wired charging.

Realme C33 2022 has a starting price of only $121 in India and it should become available in other regions soon. You can choose between Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea color options.

Realme C33 2023 Specifications