The First Android Phone With iPhone’s Dynamic Island is Here

Realme has kept its promise and introduced the Realme C55 today. Among its key features is Apple’s Dynamic Island-like ‘Mini Capsule’, making the C55 the first Android phone to include this functionality.

Design and Display

The Realme C55 boasts a 6.72-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 680 nits. However, there is no fingerprint scanner located beneath the display, as it is integrated into the power button on the phone’s right-hand side.

The Mini Capsule provides various information, including low battery alerts, charging status, and data usage. It can also display daily step count and walking distance.

ALSO READ Realme Launches Coca Cola Phone For Only $255

However, while the Mini Capsule comes pre-installed on the phone, features such as data usage and step count will not be added later through an OTA update.

Internals and Software

The Realme C55 is powered by the Helio G88 SoC and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage expansion of up to 1TB.

The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13, out of the box.

Cameras

In terms of camera capabilities, the Realme C55 is equipped with three sensors, including an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls as well as a 64MP primary camera on the rear, accompanied by a depth sensor capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The Realme C55 features 33W wired charging on top of its 5,000 mAh battery, which is another first for the C-series. This is a significant upgrade from the C35’s 18W charging, making the C55 the fastest-charging C-series phone to date.

Realme C55 will be available in Rainy Night and Sunshower (golden) color options for a starting price of $160.

Realme C55 Specifications